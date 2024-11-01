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About 〖RummyHome〗

Welcome to rummyHome. We collected for you the best quality rummyApps on the market. Every app has been manually checked by us, and it is excellent and safe.

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Magic Rummy
The Classical or Traditional Indian Rummy is played with two decks of cards inclusive of the jokers.

Ace can be used as 1 or a face card when making the sets such as Queen King Ace. The value of the cards in a suit is as follows: Face cards (K, Q, J) - 10 points, Ace - 10 points while all the remaining number cards in a suit score a rank equivalent to its value, pip value, i.e. a 3 of Spade is valued at 3 points, 10 of Diamond scores 10 points and 2 of Heart...

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