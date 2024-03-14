Menu
Entree
- Jerk chicken$18.00
- Jerk porkOut of stock
- Oxtail$25.00
- Curry goat$22.00
- Curry chicken$18.00
- Fry chicken$18.00
Seafood
- Fish$30.00
Sandwich
- Turkey meltOut of stock
- Burger$14.00
- Jerk chicken sandwich$14.00
Kids
- Burger$8.00
- Hot dogOut of stock
- Tenders$8.00
- Grilled cheeseOut of stock
- Wings (8)$8.00
Drinks
- Peanut punch$7.00
- Green juiceOut of stock
- Carrot & beet$7.00
- Water$2.50
- Soda$3.00
Sides
- Rice & Peas$4.00
- White rice$4.00
- Potato salad$4.00
- Pasta salad$4.00
- Cabbage$4.00
- Raw veg$4.00
- Plantain$4.00
Sweets
- Bulla (4)Out of stock
Mama Merl's Kitchen Location and Hours
(850) 238-6045
Closed • Opens Thursday at 11:40AM