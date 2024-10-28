Skip to Main content
Mama Merl's Kitchen
Mama Merl's Kitchen 706 E 15th street
Entree
Seafood
Sandwich
Kids
Drinks
Sides
Sweets
Jerk chicken
$18.00
Jerk pork
$22.00
Oxtail
$25.00
Curry goat
$22.00
Curry chicken
$18.00
Fry chicken
$18.00
Brown stew pork
$22.00
Add ons
Jerk chicken & festival
$15.00
Soup
$8.00
shrimp
$23.00
oxtail Rasta pasta
$20.00
jerk chicken pasta
$15.00
vegie chunks
$20.00
wings meal
$16.00
Ackee an Saltfish
$20.00
Fish
$30.00
Brown Stew Pork
$23.00
OUT OF STOCK
Burger
$14.00
Jerk chicken sandwich
$14.00
oxtail philly
$18.00
Buffaloo Chick Sandwich
$15.00
Burger
$8.00
Wings (8)
$8.00
Peanut punch
$7.00
Green juice
$7.00
Carrot & beet
$7.00
Water
$2.00
Soda
$2.00
Guava
$4.00
OUT OF STOCK
Tropical punch
$4.00
OUT OF STOCK
watermelon
$3.00
mango carrot
$4.00
Beet
$5.00
Rice & Peas
$4.00
White rice
$4.00
Potato salad
$4.00
Pasta salad
$4.00
Cabbage
$4.00
Raw veg
$4.00
OUT OF STOCK
Plantain
$4.00
Fries
$4.00
Festival (3)
$4.00
Bulla (4)
$6.00
wings meal
Mama Merl's Kitchen Location and Hours
(850) 739-4491
706 East 15th Street, Panama City, FL 32405
All hours
