Mama Merl's Kitchen
Mama Merl's Kitchen 706 E 15th street
706 East 15th Street, Panama City, FL 32405
Entree
Seafood
Sandwich
Kids
Drinks
Sides
Sweets
Add on
Entree
Jerk chicken
$18.00
Jerk pork
$22.00
Oxtail
$25.00
Curry goat
$22.00
Curry chicken
$18.00
Fry chicken
$18.00
Add ons
Jerk chicken & festival
$15.00
Seafood
Fish
$30.00
Sandwich
OUT OF STOCK
Turkey melt
OUT OF STOCK
$12.00
Burger
$14.00
Jerk chicken sandwich
$14.00
Kids
Burger
$8.00
Hot dog
$5.00
Tenders
$8.00
Grilled cheese
$8.00
Wings (8)
$8.00
Drinks
Peanut punch
$7.00
Green juice
$7.00
Carrot & beet
$7.00
Water
$2.50
Soda
$3.00
Guava
$4.00
Tropical punch
$4.00
Sides
Rice & Peas
$4.00
White rice
$4.00
Potato salad
$4.00
Pasta salad
$4.00
Cabbage
$4.00
Raw veg
$4.00
Plantain
$4.00
Fries
Fries
$4.00
Festival (3)
$4.00
Sweets
OUT OF STOCK
Bulla (4)
OUT OF STOCK
$6.00
Add on
Add ons
